What's on in Calderdale this summer - concerts, exhibitions and more

Concerts at The Piece Hall, Halifax

The iconic Grade I listed Piece Hall in Halifax is set to host a number of concerts during August and September.

Chart-topping Britpop band Shed Seven will be headlining a show at August 28. There will also be performances by The Pigeon Detectives, The Wedding Present, Skylights and Brighton Beach DJs.

UK Ska band The Specials will be coming to The Piece Hall on Sunday, August 29. The show will include performances by The Rifles, The Skints and Offworld.

Indie rock band The Cribs, joined by The Orielles and The Lounge Society, will be at The Piece Hall on September 3.

Richard Hawley will be performing at The Piece Hall on September 4. The Yorkshire musician will be joined by John Grant and Studio Electronique.

Seminal Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers will come to Halifax on September 10. There will also be performances by British Sea Power, The Anchoress and Adwaith.

Multi-platinum selling band Kaiser Chiefs will be performing at The Piece Hall on September 11 and 12. Also performing will be The Sherlocks, Mystery Jets, The Big Moon and Apollo Junction.

For more information on the events visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk

The Halifax Thespians will be performing One Man, Two Guvnors at the Halifax Playhouse from August 31 to September 4

One Man, Two Guvnors is a play by Richard Bean, an English adaptation of Servant of Two Masters by the Italian playwright Carlo Goldoni. The play replaces the Italian period setting of the original with Brighton in 1963.

The amateur production is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of Samuel French Ltd.

For more information visit www.halifaxplayhouse.org.uk

Todmorden Photographic Society will be hosting its photography exhibition, showcasing stunning photos of the local area.

The event will take place from August 2 to August 30 at Todmorden Tourist Information Centre.

For more information on the exhibition and the Photographic Society visit www.todmorden.org.uk/tps

Hebden Bridge Camera Club exhibition

Hebden Bridge Camera Club will stage an exhibition of members’ work at Hebden Bridge Town Hall.

It will be open 10am to 4pm from Saturday, August 28, to Saturday, September 4, but will be closed on Sunday, August 29.

For more information, visit www.hebdenbridgecc.co.uk

2 Wheel Tod is an event for cyclists and non-cyclists of all ages and abilities taking place on August 22 from 10am to 4pm.

The event, organised by Todmorden Rotary Club, will include Stunt Cycle Displays, Static Cycle Fitness Classes, Kids Balance Bikes, Classic Motorcycle and Scooter display and more.

For more information visit www.visittodmorden.co.uk

Following the success of his 2019 tour, Jimmy Carr has added new dates to his Terribly Funny tour and is returning to the Victoria Theatre.

The show will take place at August 26.

For details visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

The Victoria Theatre in Halifax is welcoming The Brighouse & Rastrick Band for a concert on September 4 at 3pm.

The band was formed over 130 years ago through public donations given by the townsfolk of the adjacent villages of Brighouse and Rastrick that face each other across the River Calder in West Yorkshire. Today, it still continues to be supported through public subscriptions and its own fundraising efforts.