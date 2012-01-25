Brighouse Echo

Brighouse rogue traders branded 'insult to cowboy builders' made to pay £71,900

Yorkshire has a history of talented sporting women.

Eight Yorkshire sportswomen who set the bar high

Head teacher of Eastfield, Desmond Cameron

Tributes to one and only head teacher of Lightcliffe school

Job well done for Calderdale Adult Learning

Equilux or Equinox: When exactly will Spring start?

Taking action to end child poverty in Calderdal

Massive 'solar storm' set to hit Earth could bring Northern Lights to Yorkshire

The markets are organised by the Brighouse Business Initiative

New look for Brighouse's annual food and craft markets

Fancy job in the sporting sector? These might be for you.

8 ideal jobs currently up for grabs in Yorkshire if you love sport

Plummet’s title hopes raised

Football - Northowram v Midgley. Ryan Jeffries for Midgley.

Ryan hat-trick in Midgley win

Ovenden hit Trophy rivals for six

Heavy defeat for Siddal

Repeat agony for Heath

Dramatic finish at Moortown

Would you dare to wear the iconic mullet?

Do you remember these 6 iconic 1980s hairstyles?

The iconic puff sleeve

Iconic 80s and 90s fashion trends making a comeback in 2018

Andr Rieu

André Rieu 'Amore - My tribute to love' 2018 Maastricht Concert at Vue Cinemas

Bingo caller Yzzy Pearce-Higham

REVIEW: Dabbers away for an outrageous Bonkers Bingo minicruise to Rotterdam

Feature: Getting to the root of green renaissance

Yorkshire travel: Traffic and travel updates as M1 starts moving again after emergency repairs

The latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council

Planning applications: Former Brighouse post office to become a restaurant

Robert Morrison and Paul Towers have been ordered to pay more than 71,900.

Bradford Crown Court

14-year-old boy had sex with young girl

A Yellow Warning for snow has been issued

PEST FROM THE WEST: Snow warning issued for Yorkshire

Cost of British passport to rise this month

