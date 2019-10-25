These amazing activities are taking place in Calderdale during October half term

With October half-term just around the corner we’ve made a list of Calderdale events and activities that are taking place over the next few days to keep the whole family entertained.

From spooky trails to the chance to try something new here are ten events taking place across the borough.



Theres still time to pay a visit to Eureka! The National Childrens Museum in Halifax and take part in this years Halloween event. Until November 3 visitors can discover whether they belong on #TeamWitch or #TeamWizard with fun activities.

Theres the chance to have a go at pumpkin carving in Halifax Borough Market on October 30 from 10am to 4pm. Expert carvers from Sand in Your Eye will be on hand to help you create some amazing pumpkins to take home.

Todmorden market is holding a Halloween-themed A Nightmare on Market Street event on October 25 and 26 from 11am. There will be pumpkin carving, fancy dress, a quiz trail and face painting inside the market hall.

A number of shops will be taking part in the annual Brighouse Halloween Trail on October 26 from 10am to 3pm. The spooky tour invites little monsters to dress up and collect clues hidden in creepy window displays as well as free treats.

In an effort to get more women climbing, from October 28 to November 1 ROKT Climbing Gym in Brighouse is holding free taster sessions for ladies who sign their kids up. Time slots are 10.30am-12.30pm and 2pm-4pm.

Theres plenty going on at Gordon Rigg Garden Centre, Todmorden, throughout half term including a number of Halloween crafts. Until November 1 crafts will include making a witchs broom, pumpkin carving and a slime party.

Berties in Elland is holding a spooky disco for families on November 1. Fancy dress is encouraged at the event which begins at 6pm and includes face painting, a magic mirror and more. Tickets cost 5 and include supper.

There are plenty of spook-tacular events taking place at Kershaws Garden Centre in Brighouse from October 28 to November 1. Activities include spooky crafts and Halloween makeovers taking place on October 31 from 10am to 4.45pm.

The Piece Hall in Halifax is holding a spooky family tour on November 2 from 5.30pm to 7pm. Storytellers will take families on a spine-tingling tour around the Piece Hall at night sharing stories about spooky happenings.