Organisers say Brighouse Canal Cruises have been a “great success”
Two Brighouse shop-keepers - John Buxton, of Ryecorn Wholefoods, and Gary Blakeley, of Blakeleys fish and chips - have organised a series of canal cruises as a thank you for their loyal customers who have supported them and other Brighouse shops throughout the pandemic.
Running on Sundays throughout August, they have been a huge success ,with more than 500 people enjoying a cruise down the canal.
John is highly delighted with the response to his initiative.
He said: “I wanted to say thank you to all my customers who have remained loyal to my shop and Brighouse as a whole throughout this difficult time. The response has been amazing, with most boats trips selling out.
“Most importantly, we’ve brought a smile to people’s faces and given them something to look forward to after this gruelling pandemic.”
Gary Blakeley said: "It's just a little thank you to all those customers who have stood by us in this difficult time"
