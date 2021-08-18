Organisers say Brighouse Canal Cruises have been a “great success”

Running on Sundays throughout August, they have been a huge success ,with more than 500 people enjoying a cruise down the canal.

John is highly delighted with the response to his initiative.

He said: “I wanted to say thank you to all my customers who have remained loyal to my shop and Brighouse as a whole throughout this difficult time. The response has been amazing, with most boats trips selling out.

“Most importantly, we’ve brought a smile to people’s faces and given them something to look forward to after this gruelling pandemic.”

Gary Blakeley said: "It's just a little thank you to all those customers who have stood by us in this difficult time"