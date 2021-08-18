Family friendly event invites all to Calderdale park

Kidz World at Centre Vale Park, Todmorden.

Kidz World, run by JK Events, began earlier this week and will run until August 22.

Featuring a mega assault course, body zorbs, bumper carz and more the event is aimed at children aged between 2 and 12.

The JK Team said: "We have some fantastic rides and inflatables brought to you in a Covid compliant environment.

"We have had to made some tweaks to the usual operation to ensure the safety of visitors and staff which has always been paramount to us."

Kidz World will be moving to Wellholme Park in Brighouse from August 23 to 30.