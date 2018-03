Halifax Gilbert & Sullivan Society Spring concert

All Saints Church Hall, Skircoat Green. March 16 at 7.45pm

Included in the concert programme will be songs from the comic opera Utopia Ltd where a South Sea Island asks for help in giving them the English way of life! All welcome, admission is free with a retiring collection. This is the show the society has chosen for its Golden Anniversary year performance at Halifax Playhouse in November. Open auditions will be held for principal parts on