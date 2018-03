The War of the Worlds

Victoria Theatre, Wednesday April 4. (Tickets 01422 351158)

The critically-acclaimed Pantaloons are invading Halifax in this funny yet faithful new adaptation of H. G. Wells’ science fiction masterpiece, The War of the Worlds.

Audiences will look on in abject terror as a multi-talented cast of four use musical instruments, puppetry and, um, enthusiasm to recreate deadly heat-rays, squidgy tentacled Martians and interplanetary warfare on an epic scale.