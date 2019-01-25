The generation game

Phil Beer/Alice Jones

Wadsworth Community Centre on Saturday, February 16.

A pair of singer-multi-instrumentalists from different generations appear on the bill at the first of the Spring gigs at Wadsworth Community Centre. Phil Beer, one half of award winning duo Show of Hands and popular ambassador for acoustic roots music is playing with Alice Jones, the talented, engaging folk performer from Ripponden. Both Phil and Alice will showcase solo material and will also play together.

Tickets: 07731661053 or WeGotTickets website. See next week for Alice Jones Q&A