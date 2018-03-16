Oh sit down! James at the Victoria Theatre

James

Sunday, May 20

James are the latest in a line of top bands to come to Halifax.

Tickets for their Sunday, May 20 gig at the Victoria Theatre go on general sale on March 23 at 10am.

The tour will see the group re-visit venues across the country they’ve not played for many years, giving fans the chance to see them in unique and intimate surroundings.

The special guests at these shows are five piece rock band Lanterns on the Lake.

The band’s lead singer Tim Booth says: “After the intimacy of the Manchester Albert Hall gig we decided to try a small tour of smallish venues. We’ll see you in the mega domes later in the year!”

These shows will be their first run of dates in the UK since the huge success of their 2016 release Girl at the End of the World which reached number two in the charts, second only to Adele in their debut week. The announcement follows news that American legend Michael Bolton and rockers Kasabian will play the theatre later this year.

A fan ticket presell will go on sale on Wednesday March 21 at 9am to those signed up to the James mailing list. Fans must ensure that they are signed up by 10am on Monday March 19 in order to access this pre-sale.

James are one of the UK’s most creatively restless and most loved artists. After signing to Factory Records in 1982, the band went on to release a series of successful hit singles including Sit Down, She’s A Star, Laid, Come Home, Moving On and Nothing But Love.

Their uniquely diverse sound spans over 14 studio albums released over three decades, achieving both critical and commercial success whilst also curating a base of dedicated fans and selling over 25 million albums worldwide, playing shows across the globe and cementing their status as one of the most iconic live British bands.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday March 23 at 10am www.gigsandtours.com or at the Victoria Theatre (www.victoriatheatre.co.uk or telephone 01422 351158).