Chance to have your say on the direction of Arts Festival

Hebden Bridge Arts Festival

Open Meeting on March 20, 7pm

Hebden Bridge Arts Festival is hosting its annual open meeting in the Town Hall and organisers would like local people to help shape this and future years’ events, writes Paul Clarke.

The increasingly popular open evenings are an opportunity to meet festival artistic director Helen Meller and the board who will talk about their plans for this year’s festival including the already announced gig at the Trades Club by former Kraftwerk member Wolfgang Flur.

But in a new departure the team will be asking for informal feedback on a series of questions that will help shape the future direction of the festival which is celebrating its 26th year.

Said Helen Meller: “Every year more and more people come to this open event to find out more about our programme and this year we thought it was a perfect time to ask them what they’d like to see from us going forward.

“We’re working much more year round with our community to make things happen and this is the perfect opportunity to ask them what they think over a drink..

“We are so fortunate to be working in such a creative and imaginative place but it’s always good to pause and reflect and make sure everyone’s voice is heard and I’m really looking forward to what people have to say.”

The Festival has also announced shows from performance poet John Hegley who brings his ‘Peace, Love and Potatoes’ show to Hope Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 8 and in the same venue award winning young poet Hollie McNish makes a welcome return to the valley on Saturday, July 13.

Everyone is welcome to the open meeting in Hebden Bridge Town Hall on Wednesday March 20 from 7pm.

