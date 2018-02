Royal Opera presents Carmen

Live in local cinemas including The Vue, Halifax, Picture House, Hebden Bridge and Rex, Elland.

The Royal Opera presents Georges Bizet’s Carmen – one of the most famous and popular operas ever written – live in cinemas worldwide in March in a new production by Australian director Barrie Kosky, first seen at Oper Frankfurt in 2016. Carmen has been performed more than 500 times at the Royal Opera House alone.

Carmen will be performed live on Tuesday, March 6.