Calderdale charity music festival sells out in 11 days

It would appear that Hipperholme’s Brodstock is the place to be this Summer as the music festival sold out this week in record time.

The event has also beaten its own annual fundraising record as the contribution from tickets sales already means that £20,000 has been raised for good causes.

Tickets for the local family-friendly festival had only been on sale for eleven days before organised had to announce there were no more available meaning the Old Brodleians rugby club will once again be hosting a capacity crowd of over 4500 people in June.

You might have expected to hear how tickets were purchased online but organisers chose to keep the event at the heart of the community as local pubs and shops were where revellers had to go to get their admission passes for the summer event.

This will be the fifth not-for-profit, volunteer-organised Brodstock Festival following the first four that successfully raised over £50,000 for Calderdale’s Overgate Hospice.

The event has never used any money on advertising the event in its five year history but instead rely on word of mouth fuelled by social media to promote the occasions.

Ticket prices were increased from £5 to £10 for adults this year, with under 12s still free, and Yorkshire Air Ambulance has joined Overgate as the festival’s beneficiary charities.

Event organiser, Neil Sheard, said: “The event has grown year on year and we were delighted when we sold out three week before the festival last Summer. But to sell out this time around with almost three months to go is stunning.

“It’s brilliant to think that the team has already raised more for charity this year, in March, than last June’s record-breaker.

“Now we can just concentrate on making sure everyone has a great time and, with a wonderful line up of local musicians, were confident we’re set for another memorable day.”

