Brodstock Music Festival sells out in just one hour

Brodstock Festival has sold out three months ahead of the event after a queue of dedicated people braved the rain to buy tickets.

Tickets for Hipperholme’s annual charity festival went on sale last Saturday at Old Brodleians Rugby Union Football Club and were snapped up fast by committed revellers who braved the dreadful weather conditions to queue.

Over 3000 tickets were sold in less than an hour and anyone that arrived to purchase them after 11.15am sadly missed out their chance to attend the event on Saturday, 15 June.

Demand for Brodstock was so high that people began queuing over three hours before they were due on sale and everyone had already been told that a maximum of ten tickets each could bought.

Following consultation with those that have attended previous Brodstocks, the festival organisers are adamant they will not sell tickets online in order to give those that live in the surrounding areas a “better chance of getting tickets”.

“We’d been telling people since Christmas that tickets would be available at the club on the 16th from 10.30am and the response was brilliant," said one of the volunteer organisers, Sarah Taylor.

Brodstock Music Festival sells out in one hour. Picture: Andy Steer

“Despite the weather, the queue wrapped around the rugby pitch and zig zagged within the clubhouse. Fortunately everyone that had waited in the heavy rain got tickets so that was a relief all round.

"It took little over half an hour to reduce the queue thanks to the outstanding efforts of a combined volunteer work force from the club, Overgate, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and staff members from the Lloyds Banking Group.”

The awful weather didn’t seem to affect the mood as local singer/songwriter Jimbo Lynch from Northowram played his guitar to keep the queuing public entertained and added a festival flavour to proceedings.

Brodstock Festival is taking place on June 15 and will raise money for Overgate Hospice, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and local grassroots sport through the Old Brodleians.