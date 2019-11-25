Halifax artist re-imagines the work of LS Lowry at Brighouse exhibition

Calderdale artist David Smith has opened his new exhibition at the Harrison Lord Gallery in Brighouse.

David, a well-established Halifax artist, has created a new style of work for the show. It is inspired by the great LS Lowry, famous for his stick men and mill scenes.

Calderdale artist David Smith has opened his new exhibition at the Harrison Lord Gallery in Brighouse.

David grew up living across the road from busy factories. He said: “As a child I witnessed the ending of the industrial era. Before cameras were as common as they are nowadays, I chose to record my surroundings with paint. The paintings in this exhibition are my memories of that time.”

Read: These animals at Halifax RSPCA are looking for a new home - can you help?

However, they are not mere copies of Lowry’s work. Although inspired by the same subjects David has developed his own style.

He continued: “Of course, L S Lowry casts his great shadow over everything northern and I think my work gives a very respectful nod to the work of that great man.”

Gallery owner Steven Lord said: “Interest in the work of L S Lowry has never been higher as evidenced by the recent release of the film “Mrs Lowry and son” starring Timothy Spall and Vanessa Redgrave and the opening of a new exhibition at the Lowry in Salford.

Read: These are the 10 best bars and pubs in and around Halifax according to TripAdvisor

“When I saw David’s new work I immediately encouraged him to produce a show. David Smith’s paintings certainly have a strong resemblance to work by L S Lowry but have a number of important differences.

“The use of strong warm colours is quite different from Lowry’s mostly monochromatic palette and the way David Smith has captured the character of the figures in his paintings.

“No stick men here, each figure is an individual and has an animation, each one is unique. There are even a number of paintings with references to Huddersfield Town.”

The exhibition runs until December 7 at the Harrison Lord Gallery on Bradford Road.

Read: Why Todmorden town centre will be getting a new Christmas tree