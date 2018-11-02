Victoria’s art resonates passion and courage

Victoria Shone Exhibition

Craftlocker, Elland from Saturday, November 3

Craftlocker’s Gallery Space, is hosting ‘Victoria’s Secret’ an exciting new exhibition by local artist Victoria Shone. Despite shows at many different places, Victoria is excited to be back at Craftlocker, who hosted her first exhibition in 2016. Victoria said: ‘I am absolutely thrilled to be back at Craftlocker.” Her art is colourful and psychedelic and she uses text to remind us to live our lives with passion and courage. There are around 50 pictures. The exhibition opens with a party (7.30pm) and all are welcome.