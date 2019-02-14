Why Halifax RLFC declined to play Bulls

Halifax RLFC’s managing director Christian Lister has explained why the club turned down the chance to play a Christmas game this winter.

Lister, writing in this weekend’s Halifax v Batley programme which is published in the centre of Friday’s ‘Halifax Courier’, revealed that the club had conducted a full review of past friendly matches in the close season, with the assistance of a local accountancy firm.

Lister said: “We had the opportunity to play Bradford Bulls at Odsal on Boxing Day and also Leeds under-19s but we declined because we had discovered during our financial reviews that in 15 years, the club only had two friendly fixtures that didn’t lose money. One made a profit and the other was cost neutral.”

However, Lister said that the recently revived Yorkshire Cup competition, won by Bradford Bulls, had added money to the Shay club’s coffers.