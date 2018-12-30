Siddal’s Garratt joins Rams

SIDDAL forward Tom Garratt has joined professional club Dewsbury Rams, linking up again with Lee and Gareth Greenwood.

The 24-year-old prop, who had a spell at the Huddersfield Giants academy, knows the Greenwood brothers well, both having coached at Chevinedge and Calderdale College.

Lee is Rams’ new coach and Gareth, who also coaches Calderdale rugby union team Old Crossleyans, is an assistant along with Rikki Sheriffe at Crown Flatt.

Garratt admitted the approach from Dewsbury had come out of the blue but he had “bit their hand off.”

“To be honest I had set my stall out that I was going to be playing the rest of my days at Siddal which I was fine with, it’s my boyhood club and so I love the club.

“However, when Lee asked me to come here and this opportunity came up it was one I just couldn’t turn down.

“I wasn’t really thinking about the next step, I had just come back from Australia and I was ready to play for Siddal again.”

Garratt said it wasn’t an opportunity he could turn down, otherwise he would probably would have regretted it for the rest of his life.

He was familiar with the style of rugby Lee Greenwood liked to play and the moves the former Halifax and England winger used so he didn’t anticipate it being difficult to slot in.