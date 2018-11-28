Siddal notch treble at junior finals

Siddal’s junior rugby league players had a day to remember in the Halifax Cup Finals on Sunday, when all three age groups who were in action at King Cross Park’s ground came away with the silverware.

They scored 50-plus points in all three games and kept their try lines intact but the scores of such wide-margin wins in junior rugby league are not publicised in an effort to avoid humiliating the losing team.

Siddal under-12s, coached by former Halifax player Craig Turner, overcame Ovenden. The tries were shared around the team with Matty Thornton, Riley Nicholl, Jacob Rushforth, James Oakes, Shak Templeton, Woody Walker, Bailey Tait and Gabe Lewis touching down.

Jacob Rushforth and Charlie Swales shared the conversions and Matty Thornton was man of the match.

Siddal under-14s have been in great form all season and proved too strong against an Elland side who never gave up.

Try scorers were Dylan Jackson, Jimmy Ambler, Joe Bugner, Harvey Oldroyd, Kai Morgan, Ben Bland, Ellis Hobson, Billy Davies and Nathan Copley.

Kai Morgan landed conversions from wide angles and Jimmy Ambler was man of the match, a reward for a length of the pitch try from the prop.

Siddal under-15s completed the hat-trick, overcoming Illingworth to give long serving club stalwart and coach Ade Booth a well earned trophy.

Try scorers were Coby Nicholl, Kai McDonnell, Ajahni Wallace, Nathan Rushworth, Gurjeevan Chatha, William Pryce and Thomas Grierson. William Pryce was man of the match.

SIDDAL juniors will seek more success on Sunday when all three sides are in action in the Yorkshire Cup. All will compete in the age group above.

Joining them will be the first under-18s team that Siddal have fielded for many years.

The under-13s have a quarter final tie away to Humberside outfit Skirlaugh at 11.30. Siddal beat them earlier in the season in a friendly but it is always difficult at Hull so Turner’s side will have to be at their best.

The under-15s are at home to old rivals Batley Boys. Ben Jackson and Paul Hirst have instilled a tremendous team spirit which has seen the side overcome a talented Batley side in finals in the past. They will have to dig deep again in a quarter final at Chevinedge (12pm).

Booth’s under-16s also have a last-eight match, against a West Hull side who pipped Siddal to the league and Challenge Cup last season (10.30).

Completing the quartet are Martin Scrimshaw’s under-18s.

Scrimshaw coached a junior team right through from the under-eights to under-16s that disbanded 18 months ago due to so many players being signed by professional clubs.

There are still sufficient players to form a squad which has won through to a semi-final away to Lock Lane (12.30). The winners will play either West Hull or Hull Dockers.