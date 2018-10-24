Jake Connor included in England's 19-man squad for first test with Kiwis

Ovenden head coach Jake Connor has been included in Wayne Bennett's 19-man England squad for the opening test against New Zealand on Saturday.

Hull FC utility-back Connor impressed during England's 44-6 win over France last Wednesday, scoring once and kicking five goals in a comfortable victory.

The 24-year-old made his England debut against New Zealand in Denver earlier this year and producing a sparkling display as England triumphed 36-18.

Coming off the bench, the current Hull FC man scored with a superb solo effort and set up two more tries with defence-splitting passes.

But Connor insists that Saturday's test at the KCOM Stadium will be a completely different challenge.

“It won’t be the same team we faced in Denver,” said Connor.

“I watched them [New Zealand] against Australia and I was very impressed by them.

“Obviously Shaun Johnson coming back into their side gives them a bit of direction and I’m sure more people will be on the edge of their seats when they see him play.

“He’s definitely one to keep an eye on. I like watching him. When he does something good, you think I wouldn’t mind doing something like that.”