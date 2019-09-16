Old Brods extend winning start with success at Hullensians

Yorkshire One high flyers Old Brodleians continued their good early season form with a dominant 29-7 win at Hullensians.

The opening exchanges set the pattern with the visitors taking on their opposition with a devastating driving maul from halfway. Having entered the home red zone, Bob Sykes broke off to touch down and Chris Georgiou struck an excellent conversion from the touchline to provide a 7-0 lead after 12 minutes play .

Brods continued to enjoy the majority of possession and a strong break by Michael Briggs supported by Joe Kafatolu and Benny Pritchett nearly brought its reward however the Hipperholme boys lost possession when threatening the line.

As half-time approached, Brods won a line-out close to the Hull line and Rob Jennings peeled from the ensuing maul and cut through the home defenders to touch-down to make it 12-0 at the break.

The Hipperholme boys continued their good work at the start of the second half and with five minutes gone, Jennings dummied to break clear and found support from Alex Dawson, who completed the move with a strong run to the line to put the visitors 17-0 up.

Hullensians' second row forward Aaron Smith broke through midfield only for Brods' full-back Louie Butler to make a vital try saving tackle but from the restart, scrum-half Callum Arro raced away from the base of the scrum and slipped through the Brods defence to score under the posts. Guy Martinson added the extras.

Minutes later when Hodkinson was hit in a late tackle, Brods took full advantage from the penalty on their 22, setting up camp from a lineout on the Hull 10 metre line, and young hooker Liam Stapley broke from the back of the maul and found Dom Georgiou in support to finish in fine style between the posts. Millward's conversion put his team 24-7 ahead.

Hullensians showed great spirit in the closing minutes and pressed the Brods' line but the visitors maintained their discipline and from a scrum within their own 22, Cameron Wroot and Alex Murphy surged forwards before releasing Ross Minney on the right wing to finish in the corner.