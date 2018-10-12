Slovenia calls for Shackleton as she aims for glory at World Championships

Todmorden teen Megan Shackleton has been included in the British squad that will compete at the World Para Table Tennis Championships in Slovenia.

The 14-strong team will be headed by Paralympic champions Will Bayley and Rob Davies for the tournament which begins on October 17 and runs until October 20.

Shackleton is competing in her first World Championships as an individual but she is no stranger to the world stage.

She claimed a bronze with Sue Gilroy in the World Team Championships last year.

The 19-year-old also produced a great performance to win gold in the women’s class four singles at the Czech Open and having completed her A-levels is now in full-time training.

“I’m really excited going into the World Championships and now that I’m training full time I’m feeling quite sharp,” said Shackleton.

“Recent results show progression in my belief when I am in situations that are a bit stressful. I was 2-1 down in the Czech Open final and I managed to come back and fight back again when I was down in the fifth set and that just shows that when I am in a pressure situation I’m able to manage it a lot better.

“Now that I’m training full time I’ve got a clearer mind and when I’m able to have rest in between training sessions it is dedicated towards that.

“Having that extra time to focus on rest rather than other things seems to be helping me quite a lot.”