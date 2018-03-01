Hot-shot Carl’s England bid

Halifax’s Carl Standidge is having trials for the England men’s team pool team in Great Yarmouth on Friday.

The 28-year-old from Hipperholme plays in various local leagues and for the West Yorkshire County A team.

He was invited to the trials as the top rated player in West Yorkshire and in the top 32 nationally.

Standidge, who works as an education consultant based in Brighouse, has been playing pool for 10 years.

“I started out when I was actually working in a bar. It had a team which was short of players and I was asked to play. Before I knew it I became a regular and found my love for the game.

“It is now a huge part of my life. I am so competitive, I always want to push myself to improve and play at the highest level possible.”

Standidge has amassed 42 league and cup titles and 20 individual titles in the Calderdale Pool League, Sowerby Bridge Pool League, Huddersfield & District Pool League and Halifax Invitational Pool League.

He qualified for the West Yorkshire county team three years ago and has played for the A team for the last two. He has earned his ‘best player in West Yorkshire’ tag with two wins over previous world and European champion Aaron Davies.

Standidge was travelling down to Great Yarmouth with the West Yorkshire team, who have qualified for the national county finals by finishing second to reigning national champions Lancashire in their region.