Holly beats weather - and rivals

SOME INTREPID sportsmen and women from Calderdale have been in outdoor action this weekend in spite of the wintry weather.

However, they had to travel over the border into Lancashire yesterday to get their sporting fix.

A handful of members of Calder Valley Fell Runners and Todmorden Harriers were among 156 runners at the Stan Bradshaw Pendle Round race at Barley.

Calder Valley’s Holly Page made the trip worthwhile by being first female home in 19th place overall in 1:03:22.

She was continuing a fine run of form which included success in the Flower Scar Far Fell at Todmorden a fortnight earlier.

The winner was Alasdair McLeod from Aire Orienteers in 54.03 and Tod’s John Wright was the first man home from a Calderdale club in 1:01;33.

The race, hosted by Clayton-Le-Moors Harriers, was run over a shortened 12km course. Runners raced over frozen turf and mud with Pendle Hill scoured by snow across the top with drifts in places lower down.