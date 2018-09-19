Georgia blown off course by 11-year-old

Lightcliffe’s Holden sisters have experienced the highs and lows of sport as their Yorkshire team struggle in the defence of their English Women’s County Finals title this week.

Georgia, the younger sister, gained her first win for the senior side and was the white rose county’s only winner in Monday’s crushing 7.5-1.5 defeat by Gloucestershire.

However, today she lost to Buckinghamshire’s 11-year-old Rosie Bee Kim, who beat her 3&1 in very windy conditions at Royal North Devon Golf Club.

Kim scored the winning point on her county debut as Buckinghamshire came out on top 4-2.

She stands just under 5ft tall and said: “I didn’t expect very much from today. I’m quite young and I have a disadvantage that I don’t hit the ball very far and I knew it would be windy.”

However, she’s also an extremely steady player who is rapidly improving and she quickly took a narrow lead and held on to win.

Georgia is new to the county ranks this year. Older sister Hannah has more experience and managed a 2&1 win over Hannah Cash today after struggling for form earlier in the week.

Yorkshire have had one win - by 3-2 against Staffordshire - and have still to face Surrey on Thursday and Norfolk on Friday.