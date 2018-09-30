Trophy progress for Brighouse

Aaron Martin and Gabriel Johnson struck within eight minutes of each other in the second half to give Brighouse Town a 2-0 win at Glossop North End in the FA Trophy’s extra preliminary round yesterday.

Last season’s leading scorer Martin showed great determination to beat a defender to the ball and slide it under the keeper for the opener on 52 minutes.

Johnson cashed in after a good ball over the top from Thomas Robinson, controlling well and firing into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Victory over rivals in a parallel Evo-Stik NPL section earns Brighouse, who are now unbeaten in four games, a trip to Morpeth on October 13.

Town now turn their attentions to a home league game against Stockbridge Park Steels on Monday.

Brighouse are fourth and Steels, who drew 1-1 at Tadcaster Albion on Saturday, are 12th.