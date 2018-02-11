Ovenden win delayed tie

Ovenden West Riding beat Shelf FC 5-1 yesterday to earn a home quarter final against Denholme United’s conquerors Halton Moor in the West Riding Trophy.

It was a closer match than the score suggests in a game switched from Shelf FC’s ground at Westwood Park to West Riding’s West Vale pitch.

Despite a very heavy surface both sides attempted to play open football in the delayed tie.

West Riding took a fifth minute lead through John Booth, who weaved his way through the Shelf defence to beat keeper Paivel Szupuski from 10 yards.

Halifax AFL title outsiders Shelf were causing West Riding problems through Andy Hawker, especially at corners, and it was no surprise when they drew level on 20 minutes. Matty Hartley got on the end of a Nathan Charlton centre to finish from close range.

The visitors’ joy was short lived when Scott Eastwood drilled a penalty past Szupuski after Booth had been upended.

The sides cancelled each other out for long periods although Booth and Terry Ryan missed good chances to put the tie out of Shelf’s reach.

As the game reached the last quarter, West Riding continued to take the game to Shelf and after a couple of near misses Mathew Jones made it 3-1 from close range after good work by Glyn Beale.

Minutes later Jordan Wadsworth scored from five yards out after being set up by Booth, On 88 minutes Damian Randall went through on Szupuski and his delicate chip gave the score a rather flattering look for Ovenden.