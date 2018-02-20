More surgery for Ormerod

Brighouse snowboarder Katie Ormerod was having more surgery last night.

The 20-year-old returned to Yorkshire late last week after a training accident on the eve of the Winter Olympics ruled her out of the Games.

She went under the knife in South Korea after fracturing her right heel, having also damage her wrist the day before.

Ormerod tweeted: “Having more surgery this evening to sort out the dead skin on my heel! Fingers crossed this is the last one.”

The initial surgery involved having two screws inserted in her foot at a hospital in Seoul. The fracture affected the blood flow to her heel.