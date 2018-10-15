Five-star Reds sink Shelf

Hebden Royd Red Star produced the eye-catching score line of the day in the Halifax AFL’s Premier Division, inflicting a 5-0 defeat on visitors Shelf United.

Shelf went into the game on the back of three successive wins but their manager John Lister said: “We were absolutely bullied. Their players wanted it more and we were poor.”

Star have a reputation for being a big, physical side and their free-scoring striker Lewis Cockroft struck twice in almost identical fashion in the first 15 minutes with headers from long throws by Patrick Thomas.

Goal ace Cockroft completed his hat-trick from a set piece after half an hour and the hosts scored a quality fourth goal, finished by Will Chadwick, before the break.

A verbal lashing from Lister at half time had the desired effect and Shelf improved against a Star side content to sit on their handsome lead.

The visitors missed a plethora of chances, including three one-on-ones when confronting home player-boss Chris Garbutt in goal, and Star broke to complete the scoring through substitute George Oliver with five minutes left.

Ryan Jeffreys capped an excellent display with the only goal as Midgley United gained a hard-earned win over Calder ‘76 in a home derby.

Craig Gee’s side were making it five wins out of five and have a four-point lead at the top.

Jeffreys scored with a screamer of a shot from the edge of the box into the top corner of the net as the hosts had the assistance of a strong wind in the first half.

His strike came after around 15 minutes and the leaders enjoyed most of the possession and were their usual threat from set pieces in the opening 45 minutes with Jeffreys a constant menace to Calder.

However, they were unable to create much and Calder must have turned round confident of improving on a string of disappointing results.

Lady Luck continues to turn her back on the visitors, though, and Calder struck the bar twice in the second period.

Home keeper James Brooks made a great save to tip one effort against the woodwork and Midgley’s other close shave came from a header following a scramble at a corner.

George Bamford (Midgley) and Max Crossley (Calder) were deployed as lone strikers leading to a good battle in a packed midfield with Jeffreys and Andrew Butterworth prominent for the home side and Remi Allen and Steve Jones for the visitors.

Sowerby Bridge struck twice late on to register a 3-1 win away to derby rivals Sowerby United.

United made a bright start and went ahead midway through the first half when Louis Brown broke clear and finished in style.

The lead lasted just five minutes before Damo Watkins found space in the box to head home.

It was nip and tuck after that until the closing stages when United were made to pay for two glaring misses.

Watkins scored with an unstoppable shot from outside the box with 10 minutes left and Joe Ashington wrapped up victory for the Bridge with a goal two minutes from time.

Shelf FC are again lagging behind with their fixtures but made it two wins from two with an eye-catching 6-2 win away to Denholme United in a battle of last season’s champions.

A hat-trick from Callum Lewis and one each from the Hartleys - Jack, Joshua and Matthew - gave the Premier title holders their victory.

Ross Parr and Matty Waring replied for last season’s runaway Division One champions.

Copley United’s slide continued with a fifth successive league defeat, this time by 3-0 at Greetland. Aaron Dorward, Joe Nicholson and substitute Jordan Winter inflicted the damage.