Butterfield’s late winner for Shelf

SHELF United earned a last 16 clash away to fancied Wortley in the West Riding Trophy after Jonny Butterfield’s last-gasp winner in Leeds on Saturday.

Butterfield headed home from a Matthew Roy cross to give the Halifax AFL side a 2-1 win over an Amaranth Crossgates side who are having a good season.

Amaranth made the better start on a bobbly surface but Shelf improved and took the lead after about 25 minutes when Oliver Coates volley in at the back post following a cross from left back Brad Wilkinson.

The hosts changed formation and good on top after the break, equalising midway through the half with a similar goal to that scored by Coates.

Both teams started to tire but substitutes Roy and Harry Talbot made an impact for Shelf, who missed a couple of one-on-one opportunities before Butterfield settled matters.

Brighouse Sports bowed out 2-0 at home to Robin Hood Athletic Reserves and Sowerby Bridge, last year’s Trophy winners, made an inglorious exit from the Challenge Cup when losing 5-0 away to Hartshead.

ELLAND SIDE Huddersfield Amateur FC had a weekend to remember with all four sides victorious.

The first team progressed to the quarter-finals of the West Riding Challenge Cup with a dogged performance away to West Riding County Amateur League leaders Golcar United.

They won 3-1 with goals from Matty Parker, Jacob Driver and Jordan Byrne.

They now host Hartshead, conquerors of Sowerby Bridge, at Old Earth next month.

Amateurs’ reserves also progressed in the County Challenge Trophy with a fine 4-3 victory over Leeds City Reserves and now meet Whitkirk Reserves in the last 16.

The third and fourth teams beat Lepton 2-0 and Thornesians 5-3 respectively.

OVENDEN West Riding were completely outplayed by AN impressive Littletown side at West Vale in the West Riding CA, losing 10-1.

The visitors’ strike duo of Joe Jagger and Paddy Sykes scored eight of the goals.

West Riding’s back four had a torrid time from the 10th minute onwards, when Jagger was allowed too much time to turn and fire past a helpless Tom Boyle from six yards. Two minutes later Boyle pulled off a brilliant penalty save from Jagger.

Jagger doubled the lead before half time and Littletown added eight more in the second half through Jagger (two), Sykes (four) and one each from Adam Jordan and Calum Wheatley.

Nathan Sloan replied for West Riding on 80 minutes.

Ryburn United won 3-2 away to bottom side Lepton Highlanders after being held 2-2 at half-time.

George Turner, Bradley Tynan and Reece Uttley scored for the fifth-placed Calderdale side in Huddersfield.