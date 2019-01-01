Brighouse Town's nine-game unbeaten league run ended by rivals Ossett United

Brighouse Town started 2019 with a whimper as they were beaten 4-0 at Ossett United on New Year’s Day.

Town’s nine-game unbeaten run in the Evo-Stik East Division had saw them climb to second in the table.

Prior to Tuesday’s defeat, Brighouse had not lost a league match since October 6, a run extending almost three months.

Manager Vill Powell said he had no complaints about the result, admitting that his players simply weren’t good enough.

“There are no complaints from me, we didn’t deserve to get anything from the game,” said Powell.

“there were four mistakes in the end, we weren’t at it, we were no where near it.

“The only complaint I have is that my team were not good enough today.”

After weathering an early storm from Ossett in the opening stages, Brighouse settled into the contest.

Powell’s men enjoyed most of the posession but did little to work Brett Souter in the United goal.

Three goals from the hosts in the final 15 minutes of the first half put the game beyond Brighouse.

The home side punished three mistakes from their visitors to bring an end to their own two-game winless run.

A late Christmas present from Brighouse keeper Jordan Porter gave United the lead just after the half-hour mark.

A long ball over the top was misjudged by Porter and as he came to clear, the ball bounced over his head and was tucked into the vacant net by Adam Priestley.

Five minutes later, another error from the visitors helped Ossett double their lead.

James Hurtley attempted to shepherd the ball out of ball but was dispossessed by Tom Greaves.

The home forward had plenty of time to make his way toward goal before slotting between the keeper’s legs.

On the stroke of half time Ossett put the game beyond Town.

Andy Monkhouse won the ball from Aaron Martin in the penalty area and squared it to James Knowles who placed it in the far corner.

Porter was booked for dissent following United’s third goal.

With barley a minute played in the second half, Shiraz Khan made it 4-0 to score what proved to be the final goal of the afternoon.

The Ossett winger worked his way into the area before finishing well with his left foot.

Brighouse put together a brief spell of pressure but it wasn’t enough to trouble the hosts.