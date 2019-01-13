Brighouse march on

Brighouse Town registered another solid home win, by 3-0 against AFC Mansfield, to maintain their promotion drive in the Evo-Stik NPL East League.

Goals from leading scorer Aaron Martin, Tom Haigh and Adam Jones did the trick as the Hove Edge side completed a double against opponents beaten 1-0 at the Forest Town Arena in October.

The result kept Town second, three points behind leaders Morpeth, on a day when all the top sides won apart from Tadcaster Albion, who drew 1-1 at home to Cleethorpes Town.

Town had to dig deep against the wind and driving rain in the third quarter of the contest but were already 2-0 up at that stage in front of 311 spectactors.

Martin notched his 17th goal of the season after 10 minutes, scoring from the edge of the box after a superb ball from Jones.

The lead was increased after 24 minutes following good work from Tom Robinson, Haigh volleying home after a clearance ricocheted into his path.

Mansfield keeper Jason White blocked a Haigh effort with his feet while Cameron Healey hit the bar at the other end after 30 minutes.

The visitors tried to make the most of the elements after the break but White still had to make a couple of saves. He was eventually beaten again on 73 minutes when he could only parry a goal attempt and Jones tapped home.

Haigh cleared off the line late on to preserve a clean sheet for Brighouse, who are without a game until they host Marske United on January 26.