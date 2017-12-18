Brighouse Ladies hit six in cup

Brighouse Ladies can look forward to a Women’s FA Cup third round tie away to Derby County on Sunday, January 7 after a spectacular success yesterday.

The Hove Edge side trailed three times to visitors Wolverhampton Wanderers before powering through to win 6-3 in the last of the second round ties.

Wolves play at a higher level than Rob Mitchell’s side but are having a tough season while Town are the Northern Division One leaders.

The game started with a flurry of goals, Charlotte Criddle scoring twice for the visitors with Jodie Redgrave and Danni Brown hauling Town level on each occasion to leave it 2-2 after 16 minutes.

Prolific scorer Redgrave headed against the bar and there was no addition to the scoreline in the rest of the half.

Criddle completed her hat-trick with a fine finish into the top corner on 49 minutes but Lauren Doyle pounced to tap past the keeper for 3-3.

Danni Brown made it two goals in four minutes for the hosts, giving her side the lead for the first time just past the hour mark.

Redgrave blasted a penalty over the bar and Brown was denied by a fine save but Aimi Beresford’s late double - one from the penalty spot and a 20-yarder - made the tie safe.