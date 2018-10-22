Bridge close in on leaders

Sowerby Bridge made it four wins on the trot in the Halifax AFL with a 3-1 victory away to Ryburn United.

The success left them only one point behind inactive Midgley United at the summit of the Premier Division.

Bridge took the lead after 10 minutes through Sam Hiley and threatened to run away with the game in the first half.

A mixture of poor finishing and great goalkeeping from the evergreen Andy Roberts prevented Bridge from extending their lead.

Ryburn equalised with 25 minutes remaining when a mix up in defence allowed Nathan Hargreaves to nip in.

An inspired double substitution was the catalyst for Bridge to eventually go on and win the game.

Adam Barlow and Martyn Bates joined the fray and brought much needed energy into the attacks.

It was from a Barlow corner that Tom Hiley expertly brought the ball down on his chest before volleying home.

With 10 minutes remaining the points were sealed when a Bates corner was headed home brilliantly by Sam Hiley.

Ryburn deserved credit for the way they continued to press up until the final whistle.

Four games were postponed because of a lack of available officials and the only other league game to go ahead was between Sowerby United Reserves and Illingworth St Mary’s Reserves in Division Two. The visitors won by the odd goal in seven to climb to sixth.

James Stott scored twice for Sowerby in the second half but to no avail.