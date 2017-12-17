AFL game abandoned after brawl

There was little Christmas spirit on display at Trinity Academy yesterday with the Halifax AFL Division One game between Illingworth St Mary’s Reserves and Ryburn United Reserves abandoned.

League fixture secretary David Rattigan said the referee had called a halt after 70 minutes following a brawl. Fifth-placed Ryburn had been leading 3-2 against their second-placed hosts.

The only other game in the league to go ahead was also on an artificial pitch, at Lightcliffe Academy, where Shelf United Reserves beat Hebden Royd Red Star Reserves 7-2 in Division Two.

Two matches were played on grass in the Halifax FA Albert Crabtree Cup, including the big one between holders Huddersfield Amateur and prolific trophy winners Ovenden West Riding at Elland.

Amateurs stamped themselves as the team to beat again in this season’s competition with a 3-2 win, after trailing 2-1 at the break.

Slater Barnes. James Greenwood and an own goal accounted for Amateurs’ tally while Ovenden replied through Terry Ryan and a Scott Eastwood penalty.

Ealandians are also through to the semi-finals after beating Elland Allstars 7-2.