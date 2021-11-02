Boots has begun it’s Black Friday sale: here are the best deals

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Black Friday, the biggest date in the shopping year, is on the horizon.

The day itself falls on Friday 26 November, but in the weeks leading up to it major retailers will be offering huge discounts on technology, toys, home appliances, TVs, beauty, alcohol, and much more.

Starting the charge this year is beloved British institution Boots, which has already commenced it’s Black Friday sales online, with in-store deals commencing Wednesday 3 November. Some 14,000 products have been included in the Boots mega sale, with new deals promised throughout the month.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is one of the most hectic days in the retail calendar, which sees stores launch huge sales to encourage customer spending.

The day typically marks the start of the Christmas shopping season, giving shoppers the chance to bag some cheap deals on an array of items ahead of the big day.

Black Friday originally began in the US, but has since become an annual event here in the UK and several other countries.

To make the most out of the event, many shops open to customers as early as 6am and deals start to be made available online from midnight onwards.

When is Black Friday 2021?

In 2021, Black Friday is scheduled to fall on 26 November.

But, much like Christmas, preparations start well in advance and deals seem to crop up even earlier than expected with each passing year.

Some retailers like to grab shoppers’ attention early in the month with some striking deals in advance of Black Friday, while others keep their big discounts back until the day.

With so much shopping done online last year, due to various Covid restrictions, there is the promise this year could see one of the biggest - if not the biggest - Black Fridays in the UK.

What should I look out for in the Black Friday sale?

Beauty and electrical discounts are likely to be excellent at Boots for Black Friday. In 2020, prices were reduced by up to 65% in skincare, make-up, electric toothbrushes, gadgets and beauty tools. Big name brands such as Fenty Beauty, Oral-B, and No7 featured in the sale.

Savings at a glance

What are the best early deals?

Here are some of the best Boots deals already available. We promise to keep you up to date as new sales details come to light.

Oral-B pro 3 3000 black electric crossaction ultrathin toothbrush Oral-B pro 3 3000 black electric crossaction ultrathin toothbrush £35.00 3.5/5 Brass tracks, the best electric toothbrush on the market now is the Oral B i09, but even half price it’s currently £250 at Boots, which is frankly too rich for most people’s blood. For an Oral B electric toothbrush that is still impressive at a far more accessible price point, you can purchase the Oral-B pro 3 3000 in the Boots Black Friday sale, marked down from £90 to a snip at £35. Buy now

BaByliss Platinum Diamond 2300 AC Hair Dryer BaByliss Platinum Diamond 2300 AC Hair Dryer £36.00 5/5 Babyliss are the quiet yeoman of the hair-styling world. Incredibly reasonably priced, and high-performing, they’re often overlooked for not being as exclusive as a £400 Dyson hair tool. But that’s missing a trick, because they are always reliable and long-lasting, for a fraction of the price. This hairdryer is fast, efficient, and uses ionic technology to protect the health of your hair. A bargain, marked down from £55 Buy now

Remington R6 Style Series Aqua Rotary Shaver R6000 Remington R6 Style Series Aqua Rotary Shaver R6000 £55.00 4.5/5 Our social lives are amping up again, so the Grizzly Adams look many man adopted in lock-down doesn’t work anymore. Enter a smooth, reliable, no-knicks rotary shaver to ensure your face is delectably smooth without any discomfort. Remington are a leading brand in the world of men’s grooming for just case: this waterproof rotary shaver is half price. Buy now

BaByliss Curl Secret 2667U BaByliss Curl Secret 2667U £119.00 4.5/5 Crave bouncy, beautiful curls, but never had the patience for rollers? The BaByliss Curl Secret is thrillingly satisfying - simply hold above the section of hair you wish to be curled, and it will gently draw the hair in and release in a perfect, bouncy ringlet. £40 off in the sale. Just a joy. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

No7 Perfect Party Collection Bundle No7 Perfect Party Collection Bundle £80.00 5/5 There are several No7 Bundles available in the Boots’ Black Friday sale, if you’re a fan of the popular make-up and skincare line. This sensational bundle, which offers a mammoth £130 saving, contains all the goodies you need to prepare your skin for Party Season, including No7 Stay Perfect Amazing Eyes Pencil Green

No7 Lift and Luminate TRIPLE ACTION Primer 30ml

No7 Gel Finish nail colour hotting up 10ml

No7 Perfectly Bonzed Dual Bronzer

No7 Eyeshadow Trios Sunset 2.6g

No7 The Full 360 Mascara Black 7ml

No7 HS Lip Gloss Glazed Plum

No7 Airbrush Away Primer

No7 Illuminating Powder Champagne Glow

No7 Radiance+ Vitamin C Daily Brightening Moisturiser 50ml

No7 Radiance+ 15% Vitamin C Serum 25ml

No7 Radiance+ Daily Energising Exfoliating Cleanser 100ml

No7 Radiance+ Vitamin C Glow Toner 200ml

No7 Matte Powder Blush Damson Mist

No7 Laboratories LINE CORRECTING Booster Serum 15ml Buy now

Ole Henriksen Glowing Skincare Essentials Set Ole Henriksen Glowing Skincare Essentials Set £28.00 5/5 Saw too much sun this summer? Ole Henriksen is our absolute favourite for diminishing sun spots and pigmentation. With £30 off, this starter kit will deliver the glowing skin the name promises. Contains Truth Juice Daily Cleanser 145ml

Glow2OH™ Dark Spot Toner 65ml

C-Rush Brightening Gel Crème 35ml Mandatory if you forgot the SPF in August. Buy now

Gucci Bamboo for Her Eau de Parfum 30ml Gucci Bamboo for Her Eau de Parfum 30ml £32.00 4/5 Nearly half price, this Gucci fragrance is an excellent choice if there’s a lady you’d like to spoil this Christmas. A woody, floral fragrance, its wintry yet feminine and not sickly sweet. Sophisticated, with a hint of ylang-ylang and orange blossom. Yum. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now