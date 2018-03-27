Young Halifax singer heads to London's West End

A young singer from Halifax is heading for the West End next month having been selected from over 1,000 young performers across the UK to appear at The Other Palace in the heart of London’s theatreland.

Fourteen-year-old Alexandra Wilkinson, who is a member of the Opera North Youth Chorus, will appear with Youth Music Theatre UK, the country’s leading music theatre company for young people.

The selected youngsters will be performing Jabberwocky, a new musical production inspired by Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking Glass and adapted for the stage by acclaimed writer Susannah Pearse, alongside West End director Luke Sheppard and award-winning composer Rebecca Applin.

Alexandra, a student at Brighouse High School, said: “I’m very proud and happy to have been chosen to take part in Jabberwocky again and am really looking forward to performing in such a major theatre in London.

"Being part of the Opera North Youth Chorus, and Opera North Children’s Chorus before that, has given me excellent training, skills and confidence to be able to explore lots of different types of music and to learn so much about performing in major professional productions. Singing gives me a great buzz – there’s nothing else I’d rather do!”

Jabberwocky runs at The Other Palace on April 7 to 14.

Alexandra is also giving a recital in Halifax Minster on Thursday 24 May starting at 1pm.