Melon, a gorgeous ginger-haired hamster, will require a good-sized enclosure with lots of toys to play with to keep himself busy. Melon would like an enclosure all to himself and, although he can be, he prefers not to be handled.

These animals at Halifax RSPCA are looking for a new home - can you help?

Are you looking to give an animal in need a forever home? These furry faces at the RSPCA centre in Halifax are looking for a new family to give them lots of love.

All of these animals are available for adoption at the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch and for more information on any of the animals contact the centre on 01422 365 628 or enquiries@rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk.

All of these amazing animals are looking for loving furever homes but we the centre is also in urgent need of foster carers. If you could offer a home temporarily call 01422 365 628 for more information.

1. Could you be a foster carer?

Ripple is a young and energetic puppy who enjoys all toys and has been very good at learning basic commands He will be suited to families with children of secondary school age and upwards.

2. Ripple, Male, five months

Spud is a gentle boy and can be a little shy at times, however he really enjoys the company of those he has got to know and had time to form a bond with. He would be more suited to homes without very small children and dogs.

3. Spud, male, 10 years

Jake arrived at the centre looking for his furever home with four other of his rodent friends, Coconut, Ronnie, Oreo and Milo.Rats are companion animals, meaning they will require company of their own kind.

4. Jake, one year

