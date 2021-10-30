Police hunt BMW driver who fled from scene of M62 crash

Police are appealing for witnesses

The crash happened shortly before 1.30pm on Sunday, October 24 on the westbound carriageway between junctions 23 at Outlane and junction 22 at Rishworth, and involved a red BMW M4 and a white Audi A3.

The occupants of the Audi suffered slight injuries.

The driver of the BMW ran away from the scene.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed or who has dashcam footage of how the BMW was being driven before the collision.