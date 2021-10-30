Police hunt BMW driver who fled from scene of M62 crash
Officers are looking for the driver of a BMW who ran away after an accident on the M62.
The crash happened shortly before 1.30pm on Sunday, October 24 on the westbound carriageway between junctions 23 at Outlane and junction 22 at Rishworth, and involved a red BMW M4 and a white Audi A3.
The occupants of the Audi suffered slight injuries.
The driver of the BMW ran away from the scene.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed or who has dashcam footage of how the BMW was being driven before the collision.
Anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit by calling 101 or using the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 881 of 24/10.