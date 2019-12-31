Pair to swim in freezing water to raise funds for homelessness

Two friends from Todmorden will embark on a unique challenge to raise money for UK homelessness this January.

Jamima Latimer and Sonya Moorhead will swim outdoors in just their swimsuits, every day in January for Crisis UK. They would also like to invite the outdoor swimming community to join them.

Sonya Moorhead and Jamima Latimer

The pair completed the same challenge January 2018 and 2019 and were totally shocked by the success of their fundraising, the total reached was well over £10,000 last year.

Sonya said: “ This is our third year of January Daily Dips and we are so pleased that we can do this to raise awareness of homelessness.

"It’s an issue that is very visible around us and is certainly worsening. Crisis UK believes everyone deserves a safe and stable place to live and they are working hard to eradicate homelessness.

"The January Daily Dip is physically challenging and people recognise that we are doing it as a daily vigil into the cold. The stress and inhuman conditions faced by homeless people in the UK are dangerous and heartbreaking.

"It's a really busy month for us fitting in swimming expeditions and social sharing around all the usual family and work stuff, but it's such a priority issue. "

Jamima added: “We had so much support last year, we got loads of encouragement and positive feedback and so many people even came and joined us for a swim.

"This year we’d like to invite even more people to join in. We have set up a Justgiving page where you can join the team, fundraise and swim.

"Even if you only want to swim on one day, you can contact us and any funds you raise for your dip will be added to the rolling total. Alternatively, if swimming is not your thing, stay warm and donate.”

Crisis is the national charity for homeless people and helps people directly out of homelessness, and campaign for the changes needed to solve it altogether.

