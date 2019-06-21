'More in Common' Scout badge introduced in honour of Jo Cox

Scouts across West Yorkshire can now earn a special ‘More In Common’ badge by contributing to this weekend’s Great Get Together in memory of Jo Cox.

The badge, the first of its kind, is already been worn by Scouts who helped organise events.

Jo was ‘Scout President’ for the Heavy Woollen District Scouts in North Kirklees.

Ian Womersley of West Yorkshire Scouts said: “One of the key aims of the Scout Association is to reach out to all communities, which complements the Jo Cox Foundation commitment to bringing communities together.

"Already dozens of Scouts are wearing their More In Common badges with pride. West Yorkshire Scouts are ready for an amazing weekend with events all over the county from Brighouse to Dewsbury and Huddersfield to Halifax.

"The message of the Great Get Together that we have more in common than what divides is is exactly what Scouts believe in.”

Kim Leadbeater, Jo’s sister, said: "A big thank you to West Yorkshire Scouts for this special badge for showing compassion in their community and organising a Great Get Together event.”