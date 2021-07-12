Jayne waves goodbye to Calderdale swimming baths after 42 years

Jayne Wood.

Jayne Wood, 62, from Huddersfield started working at Elland pool back in 1979.

Previously she worked in a national race horse yard, where she met her husband Geoff. When her job would require her to move she left and began working at Elland Baths, where her husband’s mother worked.

She said: “I left the stables on the Friday and started at the pool on the Monday.”

Jayne, her husband Geoff and their dogs.

Over the years Jayne has taught swimming lessons to people of all levels as well as being assistant duty manager and lifeguard at the swimming pool in Elland.

When that closed at the end of 2011 she began working at Brighouse Pool and Fitness Centre and she eventually blew her whistle on her time there last month.

Jayne explained that she has had many highlights from her career over the years.

“In 42 years I’ve never been in the pool to save anyone, which I think is a big achievement,” she said.

“Throughout the years I have met some lovely people and I’m still friends with some customers.

“I’ve just had a really good time.”

Sarah Duckworth, who has worked with Jayne on and off over the past 25 years, said: “I would like to say on behalf of myself and those Jayne has worked with that we are sad to see her leave, we will really miss her but we hope she enjoys her retirement and its well deserved after all those years of public service.”