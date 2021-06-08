Ex-Halifax head teacher takes on 100 pubs in 100 days for Blood Cancer UK

Graham Wright stopped byHalifax Steam Brewery atCock othe North in Hipperholme

Graham Wright, 65, is currently walking to 100 different pubs within 100 days across Britain, fundraising for Blood Cancer UK.

Starting in Gretna Green last month, Graham hopes to walk England and Wales and then Scotland, visiting some of his favourite UK pubs whilst rattling a bucket for Blood Cancer UK on the way.

"I’m not an athlete, just a retired 65 year old wanting to support a worthy cause whilst also doing my bit to help pubs get going again," Graham said. "I’m self-financing both the journey and the beer so every penny raised goes to Blood Cancer UK.

"I had originally planned to attempt the walk when I retired, but it had to be put on hold for 13 months due to COVID.

"I’d been in education for 42 years, enjoyed my career and wanted to do something that I would enjoy whilst attempting to give something back.

"I’ve done several long distance walks and felt that an even longer one might be an appropriate challenge."

The former head teacher added: "I have been fortunate in my life and I’ve had a good career but it was always upsetting to see so many young people, children and staff, all with so much offer, succumb to life-limiting diseases and cancers.

"In memory of them, on retirement I wanted to raise money for cancer research in the hope that fewer families are faced with having to confront this terrible ordeal.

"I love fell walking, I like my real ale, so why not raise a glass to their memory in the pubs across the UK whilst attempting to fun raise on the way."

Recently Graham stopped by Halifax Steam Brewery at Cock o’the North in Hipperholme for his charity challenge where he was joined by supporters.

"We raised over £400 yesterday for Blood Cancer UK," he said. "I was very grateful for the generosity shown by Sam and his team at the Cock o’the North."

Graham is hoping to reach Land's End at the end of July before heading up to Scotland to make his way to John O'Groats and round off his challenge.