Calderdale Rotary Shoebox Appeal in full swing - here's where to pick up a box and how to donate

Staff at JLA at Ripponden accepting 80 boxes to fill.

Flat-pack empty boxes are being collected from the stores listed below and we know the first twenty filled boxes have now been returned are sat on ‘Santa’s shelving’ ready to start being sorted at the end of the month by elf volunteers.

“School take up this year has been fantastic’, said Rotarian Bryan Harkness.

“And all the schools are going to try and have their students fill as many as they can and return by the end of the month ready for the hard work by elves.”

In the meanwhile charities are submitting their requests for filled boxes which will be delivered to them during the first two weeks of December.

However, Rotary are conscious that participation by businesses in helping in the appeal this year is limited as so many of their workforce still work from home. Whilst some are slowly returning to the offices it is a similar situation to this time last year when lockdown took place.

As a result, Rotary has two requests either pick up a box from the outlets as listed or consider contributing online.

Bryan added: “Last year Rotary launched a Just Giving Christmas Shoebox appeal, which enabled so many in lockdown to participate by making a small donation to the online page.

“Hence for those who wish to contribute this way all the reader needs do is to type into a search engine the following: www.justgiving.com/campaign/Rotaryshoebox2021 or Rotary Club of Halifax Christmas Shoebox Appeal.

“And follow the link. The tax man may well ‘chip in’ as well.”

The outlets for the picking up and returning of filled boxes are: