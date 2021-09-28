Calderdale homecare workers are celebrated at party

Home Instead Caregivers and clients enjoying a party on “Celebrating Homecare” day.

The company hosted a lunch party, where their team of caregivers and clients were welcomed to enjoy a buffet lunch and conversation at Jack’s Bar in Elland.

‘Celebrating Homecare’ has been launched to celebrate and recognise the hard work and dedication that home carers provide. Every day of the year, homecare workers support people to live safely and well at home, enabling people to flourish within our communities.

The theme for this year’s inaugural event was ‘made with care’, celebrating the fantastic relationships that exist between the people who give and receive care, and highlight the many activities they enjoy together. Whether this is crafting, baking, completing a jigsaw or even filming a TikTok, care workers and the people they support were encouraged to celebrate something they have made or shared together.

Home Instead Calderdale employs 40 caregivers who support their clients in their own homes, providing companionship, home help, dementia care and personal care.

Jane Townson, CEO of UKHCA commented: “Homecare workers have been a lifeline for many people throughout the past 18 months, showing real selflessness and resilience in providing invaluable support to people in their own homes in incredibly challenging times.

“But the work they do is always important - not just throughout the pandemic. Homecare services benefit all of us: people who receive and give services, their families, health services and our wider communities.

“Their roles deserve to be celebrated now, and increasingly into the future.”

Speaking about the celebration, Karolina Gerlich, CEO of the CWC said: “It’s right and proper every so often to take a step back from the day to day and look at what you have achieved.

“Care workers do such amazing work, bringing companionship, care and comfort to so many people.

“It’s wonderful to have the opportunity to celebrate what they do!”

Owner of Home Instead Calderdale Munaf Patel said: “We are so proud of our caregivers for providing an outstanding service, week in week out throughout the last 18 months to keep our elderly clients safe and well at home.