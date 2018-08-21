IN PICTURES: Visitors enjoy delicious food at second artisan market

Thousands of visitors descended on Brighouse for the town’s second artisan market of the year.

The one day event, which took place in the town centre, saw over 50 stalls line the streets showcasing the best of food and crafts in Brighouse and beyond.

Traders included Love Bread, Gintopia, Luddenden Valley Wines, Brighouse Incredible Yarn Bombers and Temujin.

The event was organised by the Brighouse Business Initiative (BBI), a voluntary group made up of the town’s retailers and businesses, who develop, organise and manage the events.

It followed the first artisan market in April this year which was very popular with visitors and members of the community.

