Music filled all corners of Brighouse yesterday (Sunday) at the 19th Brighouse Lions and District Festival of Brass.

The sun shone down on the annual event which saw the best of local brass march through the streets and entertaining the crowds.

Thirty bands took part in the competition, a record number of entrants, including Elland Silver Youth Band, Huddersfield and Ripponden Band and winners of last year;’s festival The Milnrow Band.

