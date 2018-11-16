Here's where to start your Christmas celebrations in Calderdale

Here are the festive events, markets and light switch ons that are taking place this weekend.
1. #Fri Nov 16 10:37:03 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpress''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Mytholmroyd Christmas Lights Switch On''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Mytholmroyd will light up this weekend at the annual lights switch on. It will take place on Saturday, 17 November from 12pm to 5.30pm and include a market with delicious food as well as performances from local groups. Events will be taking place St Michael's Church Hall, Erringden Room and Memorial Gardens.''[IPTC]Headline=Mytholmroyd Christmas Lights Switch On
jpress
2. #Fri Nov 16 10:37:07 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpress''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Hebden Bridge Christmas Lights Switch On''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Hebden Bridge will switch on Christmas on Friday, 16 November at a fun filled event from 4pm to 6pm. Bazzmatazz and The Ski Band will give live performances and there will also be a festive fireworks display to entertain crowds in St George's Square.''[IPTC]Headline=Hebden Bridge Christmas Lights Switch On
jpress
3. #Fri Nov 16 10:37:11 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpress''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Shibden Winter Craft Fair''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=The Shibden Winter Craft Fair will take place on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 November at Shibden Hall in Halifax. There will be a selection of local crafts and produce to kick off your Christmas shopping. The fair will be open from 10am to 4pm.''[IPTC]Headline=Shibden Winter Craft Fair
jpress
4. #Fri Nov 16 10:37:14 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpress''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Todmorden Lamplighters Festival''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=The annual festival which lights up Todmorden town centre will begin at 5.30pm where the parade of giant illuminated puppets and lanterns made by local artists and community will pass through. There will also be a host of fire shows, illuminated installations and street theatre until 8.30pm.''[IPTC]Headline=Todmorden Lamplighters Festival
jpress
View more