Everything you need to know about the clocks going forward this weekend

As the snow melts away and the temperature slowly starts to rise, it’s time to move the clocks forward and officially welcome Spring.

In the age of smartphones and even smarter watches, the time will alter automatically but in case you still need to change a clock manually, this weekend is the time to do it.

Everything you need to know about the clocks going forward

The clocks will go forward in the early hours of Sunday morning (March 25) at 1am meaning we will lose an hour of sleep this weekend. The sun won’t set on Sunday until after 7pm, and it’ll keep getting later until this year’s summer solstice on June 21.

The clock change will move us into British Summer Time, also known as Daylight Saving Time, and is the practice of advancing clocks by one hour during summer months so that in the evening daylight is experienced an hour longer.

British Summer Time (BST) was first introduced 98 years ago to help the war effort during the summer months during the First World War. It meant agricultural work, which had fewer workers around after many farmhands joined the armed services, could go on later into the evening.

Between 1968 and 1971, the clocks were changed to BST permanently as an experiment but after complaints that it made Scotland too dark in the mornings, the Government reverted to using BST between March and October.

As we will lose an hour of precious sleep this weekend, how can you prepare for the clocks going forward?

1. Stop drinking caffine on Thursday afternoon try drinking camomile tea instead to begin to relax

2. Don’t drink any caffine on Friday and go to sleep half an hour earlier that evening.

3. In the run up to putting the clocks forward eat all your meals half an hour earlier than you usually would.

Remember: The clocks will go forward on Sunday at 1am.

