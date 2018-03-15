End of an era as Brighouse business is to close its doors

After 113 years of trading building and DIY products on site, a tradition is coming to an end.

Oddjobs, on Briggate, is closing down after 35 years in Brighouse, which will bring to an end one of the town’s oldest businesses.

Oddjobs in Brighouse

The firm was formed in Huddersfield back in 1980 and took over the premises in Brighouse from JF Brown & Co three years later. It has been a staple on the town’s high street ever since.

Director John Summerskill said: “The business has been there for over 100 years it’s an old established business

“I’m of pensioner age and it’s time for me to retire.

“The premises has been on the market for a while, but we had no takers to continue to sell the same products.”

A property investment company has bought the shop.

From today (Thursday) onwards products in the shop will be sold at a discounted rate in preparation for the closure.

John said: “I’ve enjoyed my working life. I’ve worked with some fantastic members of staff with very interesting people working here and there have been lots of stories and things that have happened here.”

An exact closure date for Oddjobs has not been confirmed but it is thought to be some time in the next few months.