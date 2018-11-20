Paralympic ace set to inspire next generation at Hipperholme Grammar School event

The guest speaker at Hipperholme Grammar School's upcoming Speech Night is sure to make a splash as pupils will welcome Paralympic swimmer, Elizabeth Wright.

The Australian bronze and silver Paralympian will be taking centre stage at the school’s annual Speech Night on Thursday, 22 November, to deliver a motivational speech around character building, self-esteem and achieving your dreams.

Elizabeth said: “Young people are the generation that have the potential to make the world a better place. It is a pleasure to be speaking to the young people of Hipperholme Grammar School in the hope that my story will inspire them to fulfil their potential and make positive changes in the world I know they are capable of.”

Past and present school pupils will be invited to attend the yearly Speech Night taking place at Bradford Cathedral from 7.30pm, to celebrate the success stories from throughout 2018.

Awards will be presented to GCSE and A-Level pupils, as well as form awards for academic achievement, and official awards from the school.

Attendees will also be entertained throughout the night by a variety of performances from the Senior and Junior choirs as well as poetry readings from current pupils.

Jackie Griffiths, headteacher at Hipperholme Grammar School, will be taking centre stage alongside other members of staff to present the awards and comment on the year’s successes.

She said: “Our annual Speech Night is such a special occasion that’s full of success stories and fantastic achievements. Elizabeth Wright’s story will no doubt resonate with our past and present pupils and we can’t wait to welcome her to our event.”

